Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Who is Dan Osborne? What is he famous for?

Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Who is Dan Osborne? What is he famous for?

Ex-TOWIE cast member Dan Osborne had a rumoured romance with fellow Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant, Gabby Allen

Dan Osborne (Getty)

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Dan Osborne is no stranger to cameras getting up close and personal: as an ex-cast member on The Only Way Is Essex, he’s used to seeing all his fights, hang-ups – and hook-ups – aired on the small screen.

Advertisement

Osborne’s already proven himself a big personality –  but is he ready for the Big Brother House?

Had a great few days in Vegas last week for @jgashford ‘s stag ☀️🙌🏼

A post shared by Dan Osborne (@danosborneofficial) on

The 27-year-old former model first starred on TOWIE back in 2013, when he was 22. The show charted his relationship with then-girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh, but he was dropped from the ITVBe show in 2015 after leaked footage showed him shouting at ex-girlfriend Megan Tomlin.

Since then Osborne has rebranded himself as a fitness guru. His Instagram account, which boasts over 90,000 followers, catalogues his tips and work-out advice.

Gym done ✅ … Now en route to football 🙌🏼

A post shared by Dan Osborne (@danosborneofficial) on

Is Dan Osborne single?

Dan Osborne (Getty)
Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa (Getty)

In 2017 Osborne married former EastEnders star, Jacqueline Jossa, who played Lauren Branning in the BBC soap – although the couple are reportedly separated after Osborne became caught up in a rumoured romance and subsequent media storm along with former Love Island star Gabby Allen (and fellow Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant…).

Apparently, Channel 5 producers are hoping that there could be romance between the two ITV reality stars.

Who is Dan Osbourne? Key facts:

Age: 27

Job: TV personality and social media influencer

Twitter: @DannyO

Instagram: @danosborneofficial

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 begins at 9pm on Thursday 16th August on Channel 5

Tags

All about Celebrity Big Brother

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Strictly 2017 question mark

Who's in? Strictly Come Dancing confirmed contestants

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)

Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

Dr Ranj Singh - Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Dr Ranj Singh revealed as seventh Strictly Come Dancing contestant

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell is finally getting his star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more