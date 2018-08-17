Accessibility Links

Pam Ferris on saying goodbye to Call the Midwife… and Sister Evangelina’s wimple

The long-running cast member talks about the hard decision she made to leave the hit period drama

Call the Midwife fans are likely feeling melancholy as the series five finale saw the death of a long-running fan favourite.

Sister Evangelina, played by Pam Ferris, passed away in her sleep after suffering a stroke. The nuns and nurses of Nonnatus were left in shock, processing the loss of their dear friend and colleague, while the residents of Poplar rallied around to offer support and pay their respects.

It was a sad watch for Midwife fans but it was a tough decision for actress Pam Ferris to make, too.

“Making the decision to leave Call the Midwife was a wrench,” the 67-year-old admits, going on to say she’ll miss the friends she’s made on the set of the long-running drama.

“Because I then became involved with telling the story to the best of my ability, there was no time to feel regret,” she continued.

“I’ll miss my friends on set – in front of and behind the camera – and I’ll miss my habit which is so well worn and comfortable. But I shan’t miss my wimple!”

