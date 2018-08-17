Flora from Coronation Street appears on EastEnders as Ted’s friend Joan!

Actress Eileen Davies has been flitting between soaps for the last 12 months

EastEnders tonight sees the return of Joan Murfield, a friend of Ted Murray’s who was his and Joyce’s neighbour during their years living at Walford Towers. “Moany Joany” (as she’s referred to by Ted) made her first appearance on the BBC1 soap back in June 2017, but eagle-eyed soap fans may also recognise her from a role that star Eileen Davies has been playing on ITV’s Coronation Street over the last 12 months.

Between October 2017 and July 2018, the veteran actress was raising a smile in Weatherfield as eccentric pensioner Flora McArdle, the mother of the late Vinny Ashford (aka Harvey McArdle), who moved in temporarily with Daniel Osbourne and Adam Barlow.

This was, in fact, Davies’s third part on Corrie, having previously portrayed Judge Carmichael in 2006 and Emily Bishop’s churchgoing friend Celia Smethurst in 2015.

Davies’s TV career stretches back to the mid-1970s, with roles in classic shows such as Middlemarch, Keeping Up Appearances, Foyle’s War and Waiting for God. In 2012, she was even nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the British Independent Film Awards for her portrayal of Carl in the black comedy Sightseers.

