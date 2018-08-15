Which Love Island couples are still together?

We look at the couples who are still loved up - and those who have decided to call it quits - on Love Island

For some, Love Island was the answer to finding true love. For others, it was just a holiday romance.

Now the 2018 series is over, a new group of paired up contestants have gone out into the big wide world.

But will their relationships survive?

2017 saw a number of couples come and go: recently, after rumours of cheating, Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen confirmed they had sadly separated. So what does the future hold for 2018’s couples?

Find out what happened to all the Love Island contestants below.

Love Island: 2018

Samira and Frankie – SPLIT

Although we didn’t get to see much of their relationship on screen, Samira and Frankie were super loved up. So much so that she didn’t want to continue her Love Island journey without him, and she walked once he’d been voted out.

The two made it boyfriend / girlfriend official – but sadly, in August, they called time on their relationship.

In a statement to RadioTimes.com, a representative for Samira said that she would be “taking some time out from her relationship with Frankie to focus on herself and future work opportunities.

“They have spoken in depth about the recent events and Samira feels a break for now is the best thing for both of them so they can see what the future holds.”

Footage posted online appeared to show Frankie getting up close and personal with a girl at a nightclub in Kent during a personal appearance. However, neither Frankie or Samira have so far addressed the reports directly online.

Jack and Dani – TOGETHER

Love Island 2018 winners Jack and Dani are still firmly together. During the series, the pair made it official, said they loved each other and even decided to move in together.

Now, Jack’s gone one step further by saying that the pair even plan to MARRY next year. In an interview with The Sun, he said: “We’re getting married next year, 100 per cent. Like my mum said to me so many times, ‘When you know about someone, you just know’. And now I know what she’s talking about. I just know that’s what we want to do.”

Laura and Paul – TOGETHER

Elani 😩😍 #paura A post shared by Laura Anderson 🤓 (@lauraanderson1x) on Jul 31, 2018 at 2:42pm PDT

Laura and Paul finished second on Love Island, and since leaving the villa have posted several loved-up pictures on Instagram with the not-so-catchy name ‘Paura’.

These two have yet to make it boyfriend and girlfriend official, but here’s hoping it won’t be long before they do!

Kaz and Josh – TOGETHER

Kaz and Josh, who placed third on Love Island, have also been busy on Instagram. Josh posted that “finding love has never been so easy”, while Kaz captioned the same image on her account with: “3rd place with my dreamy boyfriend I could not be more grateful.

“Ladies dont settle for less then you deserve there is someone out there who will look at you like this.”

Hilariously, she also tagged her pic ‘#teamsmug’. These two are made for each other!

Megan and Wes – TOGETHER

After leaving the villa, fourth placed couple Megan and Wes – or ‘Wegan’ as they’re more affectionately known – are also still going strong.

Wes wrote that they were “both so happy to be able to carry on this amazing love story outside in the real world”, and that he was flying home from Mallorca with “the most beautiful girlfriend by my side”.

Jack and Laura – TOGETHER

New Jack and New Laura are still going strong after leaving the villa. Appearing on Lorraine a week or so after leaving Love Island, Jack said that although they “are not in a boyfriend/girlfriend relationship, we are exclusively dating.”

The pair faced questions in August after Laura shared a quote on Instagram that led some fans to ask whether the pair were still together.

But they most certainly are, attending the film premiere of Festival together on Monday 13th August and posting several coupled-up pictures online:

Georgia and Sam – TOGETHER

These two had countless ups and downs during their time in the villa before eventually deciding to follow their hearts by refusing to recouple and instead leave the show together.

They made it official on Good Morning Britain (who said romance was dead?) and since then have been posting plenty of pictures on Instagram together. Georgia sums it up in this picture, captioned: “Cheers to the future babes”.

Charlie and Ellie – TOGETHER

Obsessed with you 💛 A post shared by Ellie Brown (@brown.elle) on Aug 1, 2018 at 2:38am PDT

Charlie and Ellie have wasted no time in jetting off for a holiday. Just weeks after leaving the villa together, the pair are already enjoying alone time in Monaco on a fancy boat. Alright for some, eh?

On Instagram, Ellie captioned one of their pics with “still can’t believe I met you… love you” while Charlie has said “she’s having my babies”.

However, although neither Ellie or Charlie have addressed any issues on Instagram, a report on Mail Online alleged that the pair had a ‘huge row’ at the filming of Love Island: the Reunion.

A source told the publication: “Producers were forced to cut his microphone off after he threatened to embarrass her and walk off the show. He had been out drinking with Frankie Foster and they had a huge row. They looked incredibly frosty throughout the programme.

“Things were so bad that they went home in separate cars after the wrap party later that night. Things aren’t looking good.”

We’ll keep you updated…

Adam and Zara – TOGETHER

Let’s be honest – it didn’t seem likely that Adam was going to find love on Love Island. But that’s exactly what’s happened!

He’s now happily coupled up with Zara after reuniting together on ‘the outside’, and the pair are now boyfriend and girlfriend.

Love Island: 2017

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies – SPLIT

Aside from the odd recoupling drama, Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies seemed to be the perfect match.

It was no surprise that the pair won the hearts of the nation and were voted Love Island winners, scooping (and then fairly splitting) the £50,000 prize money.

But sadly in December the two announced they had parted ways. “With sadness, we’ve decided to separate. Our schedules made it difficult. We’ll remain good friends,” a statement said.

Since then, Kem has joked it could be “second time lucky” and that he wouldn’t mind another summer in the villa. Could he be the first contestant to take part in more than one series of Love Island?

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt – TOGETHER

After a string of unsuccessful dates and a break up with Jonny Mitchell after that feminism row, it looked like Camilla was destined to be unlucky in love.

And then a whole 31 days after she entered the villa, in came Jamie Jewitt. The pair quickly became a favourite with fans and ended up finishing the series as runners-up.

We’re pleased to say, nearly 12 months later, the pair are as loved-up as ever:

The pair have even been documenting their Love Island viewing parties throughout 2018.

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood – SPLIT (for now)

These two were on and off more than a light switch during their time in the villa, and since leaving Love Island things haven’t been all that dissimilar.

The pair starred in their own ITVBe spin-off called Chris and Olivia: Crackin’ On in which they rowed, rowed and rowed again – until they finally parted ways.

However, since confirming their split, Olivia has hinted there could be a potential reconciliation some time down the line. “I still protest that Chris’ and I is the greatest love story and there is yet to be more chapters,” she has said. So, watch this space.

Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen – SPLIT

After dating for nearly a year, the shock news came in May 2018 that Marcel and Gabby had broken up. And no, we can’t believe it either. Sad face.

After rumours of cheating, a rep for Marcel said: “Sadly the rumours are true, Gabby and Marcel have split up. Marcel can’t really defend his actions as he knows he did wrong and will regret it forever.

“Marcel is upset that he broke the heart of someone he loves and someone that he shared so many special moments with, but with all the good times there are difficult times, and sadly Marcel and Gabby had been in a bad place at this stage.

“Gabby was a special part of Marcel’s life, and he hopes one day she can find it in herself to forgive him. He knows what he did was wrong and is extremely sad about how he has hurt Gabby.”

Meanwhile, Gabby shared a tweet saying she was in “shock” at what had happened.

Montana Brown and Alex Beattie – SPLIT

This one wasn’t such a shock. About 3.7 seconds after leaving the villa, Montana Brown and Alex Beattie went their separate ways – and it seems that Montana was the one who instigated it.

Speaking to The Sun soon after their break up, Alex said: “She made me single, so now I am. I’ve got no pressure now and I can just focus on myself and do the best I can.”

He added: “I had super strong feelings for her in the villa and when we came out. I was gutted when she ended it, I wasn’t expecting it. It was more her, I was willing to fight. I was going to cancel PAs but she’s a strong woman, she wanted to do her own thing.”

Jessica Shears and Dom Lever – TOGETHER

They might’ve been the first to be kicked out of the villa, but Jess and Dom haven’t let that stop them.

In fact, the pair created one of the naffest moments in TV history when they were ‘married’ (sort of) by Richard Arnold live on Good Morning Britain on Valentine’s Day while wearing swimwear. And being heckled by Jeremy Kyle.

If this doesn’t say love, we don’t know what does.