Is there a Love Island shaped hole in your heart? Never fear, the Aussies are here…

Just a few weeks after Jack and Dani took home the £50,000 cash prize after another record-breaking season of the ITV2 phenomenon, the Australian edition of the series is starting up on our screens to give us our last blast of frivolous entertainment before summer draws to a close.

The show has already completed its run down under, but it is being broadcast in full on ITVBe this August. Find out everything you need to know about the new series below.

When is Love Island Australia on TV in the UK?

The Aussie edition of Love Island kicked off on ITVBe on Monday 13th of August at 11pm. There are 30 episodes in total, which are set to air Mon-Fri at 11pm for the next 6 weeks. If you happen to have a day job that prevents you from staying up past 11pm on weeknights (we hear you), then you can catch the series on the ITV Hub, too.

How is Love Island Australia different to the UK version?

Aussie Love Island follows the same formula as the British edition, stuffing a load of shirtless 20-somethings into a villa in Mallorca (reportedly quite close to the UK villa) and challenging them to couple up with a view to winning a cash prize.

The series ran from 27th May to 5th July, and it went down a treat with fans down under, thanks to several spicy moments, including this massive, multi-islander fight which went viral.

Love Island Australia airs weeknights at 11pm on ITVBe

Love Island UK returns in 2019