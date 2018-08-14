EastEnders: Phil Mitchell and Karen Taylor set for shock new romance?

Actress Lorraine Stanley wants to see the pair get together

EastEnders gossip is currently abuzz with the prospect of Sharon cheating on husband Phil with mechanic Keanu. But might Phil end up seeking solace in the arms of Keanu’s mum? According to soap star Lorraine Stanley, Phil would be a good match for her character Karen Taylor. Asked if there could be a new man in Karen’s life, the actress said:

Advertisement

“I’ve always said she might have a bit of a thing for Phil, actually. Perhaps if something were to happen between Sharon and Keanu, Karen could have a go on Phil to get back on Sharon.”

Speaking to Inside Soap, Stanley also dropped the names of a couple of other likely suitors for the loudmouthed Walford matriarch: “Maybe Stuart? She likes a bad boy! I can see Karen with Billy as well – but she would just wind him up, wouldn’t she?”

Karen is currently playing a big part in the drama on the BBC1 soap, thanks to the increasingly volatile behaviour of son Keanu and her dilemma as to whether she should reveal all about his father’s violent past.

And it seems that there’s plenty more drama to come for the Taylor clan. Teasing her screen family’s upcoming storylines, Stanley commented:

“I’ve been filming some quite serious stuff with different characters who I don’t usually work with. Karen has some emotional moments coming up that are quite funny in parts – just because she is such a transparent person. She can say whatever she wants and still be able to get away with it.

“There is lots more to come from the Taylor family. So many layers, so many dads…we have no end of stories to tell.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.