EastEnders: Bernie and Tiff’s friendship will be put to the test, reveals Clair Norris

EastEnders fans may love the bond between Bernadette Taylor and Tiffany Butcher, but it seems that the BBC1 soap plans to put the pair through the emotional wringer. Speaking about scenes she’s recently been filming, actress Clair Norris – who plays Bernie – said in the new issue of Inside Soap:

Advertisement

“I’ve been working with Maisie Smith [Tiffany], as Bernie and Tiffany’s relationship is set to be tested. Tiff is going to get herself into a bit of trouble, and Bernie is trying to warn her. But will she listen? Who knows?”

Norris’s comments come following the revelation that Tiff is set to get romantically involved with gang leader Jagger and will indulge in some underage drinking in order to impress him. Despite Whitney’s attempts to ban the pair from seeing each other, Jagger ends up handing Tiff a mobile phone so that she can call him whenever she wants.

But as Tiff potentially puts herself in danger with Jagger, EastEnders fans will no doubt be wondering where all this leaves her and Bernie. Earlier this year, the BBC1 soap made tentative steps towards exploring Bernie’s sexuality through her friendship with Tiff, something that Norris would like to see shown in greater detail should the opportunity arise:

“I thought it was wicked,” said the Walford star. “The only time we’ve seen Bernadette have feelings was with Callum right at the start, and we’ve never seen her fit in with anyone else. So I think as soon as Tiff came along and showed an interest in Bernadette, it caught her off-guard.

“She has these feelings there and doesn’t know how to deal with them. She knows she loves Tiff as a friend, but is there more to it?”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.