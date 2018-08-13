New Casualty trailer sees Iain blame himself for Sam’s death

Paramedic Iain Dean can be seen blaming himself for colleague Sam Nicholls’s death in a dramatic new trailer for the latest series of Casualty. In the promo released by the BBC1 medical drama, an anguished Iain can be seen standing over Sam’s body and saying, “I’m so sorry. This is all my fault.”

Advertisement

Viewers saw actress Charlotte Salt bow out of Casualty last weekend when Sam died from a shrapnel injury in the aftermath of a tanker explosion on the motorway.

A New Era | BBC Casualty BRAND NEW #Casualty! 🚑Saturdays on BBC One! 🚨 SPOILERS AHEAD! 🚨 Posted by BBC Casualty on Saturday, August 11, 2018

But it seems that the drama isn’t going to be stopping any time soon, with more smash-ups to come, as well as Iain melting down and Dylan comparing life in the emergency department to the Vietnam War!

Advertisement

Alicia Munroe can also be seen facing her alleged rapist Eddie McAllister in what appears to be a courtroom setting, while Cagney and Lacey star Sharon Gless can also be glimpsed making a return as maestro surgeon Zsa Zsa Harper-Jenkinson. It looks like Saturday nights are going to remain filled with tension for a long time to come…