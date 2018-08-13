Neighbours: Mishti plans to have an arranged marriage

Neighbours’ Mishti Sharma surprises her family when they discover she is planning to have an arranged marriage – and she’s kept her decision a secret for some time.

A disagreement about the traditional way of finding a partner leads Xanthe Canning and Yashvi Rebecchi to search arranged marriages on the internet. The girls are surprised to find an idea that to them seems outdated still exists, and they’re even more stunned to see Yashvi’s aunt Mishit’s profile on an arranged marriage website!

On Monday 20 August, Mishti confirms it’s not a hoax and she has actually put herself on the site. Big sister Dipi Rebecchi didn’t see this coming, and tries to get her head around her modern, independent sibling wanting to be a part of an old tradition that she sees as denying people the chance to meet their true soulmate, forcing them to commit to someone they barely know.

But Mishti explains how this unusual approach to finding a partner fits in with her life plan – you know what you’re getting, and don’t have to waste time looking for love and getting your heart broken. When Dipi won’t let it drop Mishti becomes defensive and asks the family respect her decision, even if they see it as controversial.

Later in the week, pal Leo Tanaka helps Mishti find a suitable suitor online, much to Dipi’s dismay. Can she convince Mishti she thinks she’s making a decision about her love life she may live to regret?

