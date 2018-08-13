Hollyoaks: Mercedes arrested for murdering Carl Costello!

The holiday was quite literally over for Hollyoaks’ Mercedes McQueen as she was arrested for the murder of ex-lover Carl Costello minutes after landing back in the UK from her hen party in Magaluf.

Tonight’s E4 episode (Monday 13 August) picked up from Mercy and cousin Sylver secretly reigniting their teenage passion after the bride-to-be called off her wedding to Russ Owen having discovered he lied about earning his millions from a secret career as a porn star.

Mum Myra convinced her daughter to give her fiance another chance so Mercy dashed to his swanky yacht, only to discover him and son Max had already left.

Heartbroken Mercedes boarded the plane with the rest of her chaotic clan (bar Nana, who decided to stay abroad with new man Ronaldio) but there were smiles all round when they were greeted by a beaming Russ and Max who had flown ahead to surprise her – all was forgiven and their romance, and the wedding, was firmly back on.

However, DS Cassidy then arrived and cut the mood short when she revealed a body had been found in the village and arrested Mercedes on suspicion of his murder. Carl had briefly showed up following his ex after she abducted son Bobby from his cruel clutches, leaving him with the McQueens.

Viewers saw Carl clobbered over the head in the woods but he was never seen again. Hunter McQueen told twin brother Prince he’d seen a dead body buried, and tonight’s twist confirms the corpse was Carl’s – but did Mercedes really do him in? And will she confess to Russ her betrayal with Sylver?

