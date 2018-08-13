EastEnders: Sharon and Keanu affair teased in new trailer

It’s all getting a bit steamy on EastEnders this week when Keanu strips off in front of Sharon after helping her fix a blocked sink. A new trailer released by the BBC1 soap shows the pair sharing a heartfelt look as they bond over family troubles – so could this be the first sign of their rumoured affair?

A source recently commented to Inside Soap: “Over the next few weeks, viewers will begin to see the pair with their eyes on each other. By the end of the next couple of months, they won’t be able to keep their hands off each other. Keanu must be a brave man, as Phil isn’t someone you want to mess with…”

So is this going to be a fresh take on the ‘Sharongate’ drama that once saw Sharon betray then-husband Grant by sleeping with his brother Phil? Is Sharon now going to do the dirty on Phil by getting it on with his employee? “The coupling is set to be quite scandalous,” added the insider. “After all, not only is Sharon a married woman, but she’s a good two decades older than Keanu!”

You can watch the sparks fly in the promo below:

EastEnders: Next Week Next Week: Walford won’t know what hit it. Don’t miss the latest BBC EastEnders action on BBC One. Posted by BBC EastEnders on Friday, August 10, 2018

