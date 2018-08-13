Coronation Street: Sean reveals that he’s homeless – find out who he tells

Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) will finally confide his homelessness secret in next week’s Coronation Street. With viewers growing increasingly concerned about Sean’s welfare, it will come as a big relief when he admits the truth to his ex-partner, Weatherfield clergyman Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank).

The upcoming drama – as revealed on the official Corrie website – sees Billy running into Sean and his friend Carol when working as a volunteer at a soup van. When it becomes apparent that Carol is in need of medical attention, Billy helps Sean take her to hospital. And pretty soon, a beleaguered Sean is breaking down and admitting to Billy that he’s homeless and needs help.

Once Billy has convinced Sean to reach out to his other friends back on the Street, he asks Carla (Alison King) if she’s looking for any staff at the factory. So could this be the moment when Sean gets back on an even keel and finds himself a new job?

Quizzed recently about how Sean’s neighbours will react once they discover the truth about what’s been happening, actor Antony Cotton said: “I would imagine that they’ll all be shocked. But Sean is unique in that he doesn’t have a single enemy on the Street.

“While some characters wouldn’t make their neighbours feel sympathetic towards them, it’s not like that with Sean. I think people will feel guilty that they didn’t realise and didn’t help. Unlike Tracy Barlow, for instance. I can’t imagine many people would feel they should take her in! I think everyone will be disappointed that they hadn’t noticed.”

