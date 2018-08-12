The first Strictly Come Dancing celebrities will be announced TOMORROW

At least two of the 15 celebrities taking to the dancefloor are going to be revealed on Monday 13th August

We said there wasn’t going to be long to wait – and now we know that at least TWO confirmed celebrities for Strictly Come Dancing are going to be revealed tomorrow.

Advertisement

There will be two separate reveals taking place on BBC1 on Monday 13th August – one in the morning on BBC Breakfast, and another during the evening on The One Show.

Not only that but the rather random theme of this year’s celebrity code names has also been confirmed.

Taking to Twitter to confirm where the names would be announced, the official BBC Strictly account also had presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman revealing that this year’s code name theme is – weirdly – cheeses!

We've got some grate celebs in store for #Strictly 2018… you’d feta brie-lieve it 🧀 Here’s what Tess and Claudia had to say when we let them have a little peek-erino 👀✨ Catch Monday’s @BBCBreakfast and @BBCTheOneShow for the first reveals… pic.twitter.com/mGUDw8NEuA — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 12, 2018

Some of the cheeses include Cheddar, Wensleydale, Applewood and Gouda.

RadioTimes.com recently revealed that all of the celebrities had signed on the dotted line and confirmed themselves for this year’s series, with the first celebrity reveal imminent.

These are just some of the celebs who are being linked to this series, including Winter Olympics star Lizzie Yarnold and Radio DJ Vick Hope.

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year’s new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 in the autumn