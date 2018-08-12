I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 – Which stars are joining the jungle cast?

Danny Dyer, Lucy Fallon and Nigel Farage are among the early rumoured campmates for ITV's Australian reality show

With I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on the horizon – gossip and rumours are spreading fast about who might be making an appearance in this year’s jungle contest.

Advertisement

From politicians to soap stars, anybody who’s anybody – and some who aren’t – have been linked to the reality show expected to be fronted by Ant and Dec this winter.

Here’s some of the rumoured celebs that have been getting the rumour mill turning so far…

Aaron Chalmers

Former Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers told The Sun that he would “love to do the jungle”.

However, there is just one problem “I’m petrified of spiders,” he said. “There was one in the house the other day and I just ran away.”

Sounds like a perfect booking to us!

Brendan Cole

After it was revealed that Brendan Cole would not be appearing in Strictly Come Dancing this year, he was rumoured for an I’m a Celebrity appearance.

However, from looking at the live tour dates on Brendan’s website, he seems to be pretty busy in late November which is traditionally when the show kicks off Down Under.

Catherine Tyldesley

After leaving Corrie, Catherine Tyldesley was rumoured for Strictly Come Dancing. However, she denied the whispers and instead she’s now been tipped to head into the jungle.

Well, that is according to bookmaker Coral who said: “Rumours over her next career move went into overdrive after she spoke about her relatives in Australia and her desire to spend some time there, and we think it’s all building up to a perfect match with a stint in the jungle.”

Katie McGlynn, Shayne Ward or Faye Brooks

There’s usually a Coronation Street star or two who goes into the I’m a Celebrity jungle every year, and ahead of this series, tabloid reports are suggesting that not two but THREE of the soap’s big names are vying for a place in the line-up.

According to The Sun, a source said that following Jennie McAlpine‘s appearance on the show last year, “Faye, Shayne and Katie are all eager to follow in her place.

“But TV bosses will only take on one Corrie cast member and, so far, they have a tough decision on their hands.”

Emily Atack

Actress Emily Atack, best-known for playing Charlotte in The Inbetweeners, is no stranger to reality TV after taking part in Dancing on Ice in 2010.

The Sun report a TV source as saying: “I’m a Celeb approached Emily a while ago and she jumped at the chance.

“They are hoping she will be this year’s bikini babe to recreate Myleene Klass’s iconic shower in the camp waterfall from the 2006 series.” Lovely!

Nick Knowles

Recent tabloid reports have suggested that I’m a Celebrity bosses are so keen to sign up DIY SOS and Who Dares Wins host Nick Knowles that he has been offered a ‘six figure’ sum.

A source said: “They know Nick is incredibly popular, and they think he’d be great TV. He’s been offered the show a few times before, but this year they really want him on it so they’re bending over backwards and offering him big money.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan

In an interview immediately after the 2017 UK Snooker Championship, Ronnie O’Sullivan was asked whether he’d be interested in appearing on I’m a Celeb in 2018 – despite the fact it’d mean him missing the tournament for this year.

“I would, a million per cent, I’d do anything now, I would love it,” he said, adding: “Why not? Let’s have a bit of the jungle. They’ll think I’m a gorilla when they look at me and I take my T-shirt off.”

We hope the producers are reading this. Get him in there…now!

Malique Thompson-Dwyer

Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer plays Prince McQueen on the Channel 4 soap – but might the I’m A Celeb producers have cast him in a new role as a hunk Down Under? The Sun quotes a source as saying: “Jungle producers were keen to snap up a young star with a fresh following to tune into the show.”

Malique wouldn’t be the first Hollyoaks actor to join the show, following in the footsteps of Jamie Lomas, Stuart Manning and Jorgie Porter.

Danny Dyer

With his daughter, Dani, becoming a star in her own right through ITV2’s Love Island, Danny Dyer,40, has seen his public profile rise and rise this summer.

In an appearance on Good Evening Britain, Dyer admitted his love of reality TV shows, leading to speculation that the EastEnder and notorious Cockney hard-man will be one of the next stars to enter the jungle. We’ll just have to wait and see if there’s any Babe Ruth in the story that’s been heading around the tabs in recent days.

Lucy Fallon

OK! are linking the 22-year-old Corrie star to the jungle and swapping the soap’s cobbled streets for bug-filled sheets. When asked about the possibility of going on the show, she said: “”I like to challenge myself and that’s the most challenging show you can do.”

We wonder how many Bush Tucker trial votes the Platt brat will get from Gail alone.

Olivia Attwood

A return to the public eye for the former Love Island contestant seems almost inevitable. The fiery reality star is never far from social media attention and would almost certainly relish the chance to stir up trouble in the jungle.

Heart Radio suggest that ITV bosses are hoping Attwood will “spice up the show”.

Nigel Farage

He couldn’t, could he? Well, The Express think so. In what would surely be the coup de grâce for the ITV show, Brexit’s champion would inevitably attract most of the attention on the show – how he’d cope is something we’d all love to see. Oh, and it’ll be a challenge alone for him to survive a night with Danny Dyer after that Brexit rant.

What the 2014 Times Briton of the year would stand to gain from entering is a little perplexing, but who wouldn’t like to see him chow down on a kangaroo scrotum? With Farage in the camp, things would be sure to get testy.

Christine McGuinness

As a mum of three and wife to Paddy McGuinness, it’s understandable why the Real Housewives of Cheshire star might be tempted by the jungle: a bit of peace of quiet.

Having recently branched out into reality TV, McGuinness seems determined to get out of her husband’s shadow. And this is one way to do it.

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV in November