Hollyoaks: Mercedes and Sylver kiss as the McQueens hit Magaluf

Mercedes McQueen is meant to be celebrating her hen party on holiday in Hollyoaks, but has cheated on fiance Russ Owen with cousin Sylver McQueen after the pair were reunited years after she took his virginity!

E4’s episode on Friday 10 August saw the feisty family touch down in Magaluf for the much-hyped on-location special that marks the full-time return of Jennifer Metcalfe to the show as Mercedes, following the actor’s maternity leave.

Myra was horrified to discover her daughter’s mystery groom was first husband Russ Owen, now a millionaire and last seen snatching Bobby, the son he had with Mercy’s dead sister Tina, and fleeing the village nine years ago.

On a mission to sabotage the nuptials, Myra and Goldie colluded to split the pair up – but Mercedes ended up calling the wedding off when she discovered Russ had made his millions as an adult film star under the pseudonym ‘Russell the Muscle’ – and she never knew!

Seeking comfort in sexy relative Sylver, recently released from prison after serving almost 20 years for murdering his abusive stepdad, it was revealed Mercedes is the only woman the hunky jailbird has ever been with and still carries a torch for her. Angry at Russ’s deceit, and intoxicated at seeing her old flame again, Mercy and Sylver fell into each other’s arms in a passionate embrace against the backdrop of the Magaluf sunset…

Is it really all over with Russ? Can Mercedes stop herself going all the way with her cute cousin? And what other secret history do the pair share?

Hollyoaks’ Magaluf episodes continue on Monday 13 August on E4.

