Emmerdale: Debbie’s crisis as Sarah’s heart transplant called off – here’s what happens next

Emmerdale’s Debbie Dingle had high hopes for her daughter Sarah Sugden’s future as she was wheeled in for a life-saving heart transplant operation – only to be told by doctors at the 11th hour the donated organ was not viable and the procedure was called off.

Advertisement

Devastated Deb had to break the news to her dying daughter tonight (Friday 10 August) literally seconds before she was due into theatre. Sarah’s serious diagnosis means her failing heart could kill her within weeks and she is in desperate need for a transplant, but tragically she may not even be strong enough for the operation should a new organ be found.

So it was a double blow to be told she was well enough for surgery when a match came up earlier this week only for the heart to be deemed too risky to transplant.

Next week there’s more misery for mum Debbie when Sarah overhears granny Faith saying an operation is futile, causing the youngster to refuse any further treatment. Feeling awful at influencing her granddaughter with her thoughtless words, Faith takes drastic action to persuade her she must continue fighting and kidnaps Sarah out of the hospital to show her life is worth living – but ends up putting her in more danger in the process.

“Faith is optimistic this will work,” reveals Sally Dexter, who plays the Dingle matriarch. “She doesn’t do things by discipline and authority but she knows how to keep people’s spirits up, but if this won’t change Sarah’s mind to have the operation, nothing can.

“However, if she can’t convince her than she would never be able to forgive herself – and Debbie wouldn’t, either.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.