Where is BBC crime drama Hidden filmed?

Discover the beautiful filming locations in Snowdonia and south Wales that form the setting for this unsettling new thriller

Hidden is a new BBC drama that powerfully off-sets dark and distressing subject matter with bright and beautiful scenery.

It follows DI Cadi John, played by Sian Reese-Williams, who is investigating the death of a missing young woman found in a disused quarry.

Interweaving storylines see the drama deal with class prejudice, mental health, self-harm and brutality against women, all set within the breathtaking terrain of Snowdonia and south Wales.

Find out more about the filming locations for the new series below.

Where does DI Cadi John’s father live?

Ynys Castell is a private holiday home on its very own tiny island off the coast of Anglesey, and provides the location for Cadi’s father’s house.

The island is cut off from the main land for about four hours twice each day as it can only be reached by boat when the tide is up.

Where is the waterfall where the victim’s body is found?

Henrhyd Falls in the Brecon Beacons, the striking scene of the gruesome crime at the centre of Hidden, is the highest waterfall in south Wales.

It plunges into the wooded Graig Llech Gorge, and is near to the lush Nant Llech valley.

Where is the bridge?

The Menai Suspension Bridge is a Grade I listed structure that links Anglesey to mainland Wales, allowing people to cross the Menai Straits since 1826.

Other locations to look out for as the drama unfolds include the impressive Cwm Prysor Cwm Prysor viaduct near Trawsfynydd, and Rhyd-Ddu, a village at the foot of Snowdon.

Hidden airs on BBC1 Wales at 9pm on Wednesday nights and on BBC4 at 9pm on Saturday nights