Hollyoaks: Milo arrested for murder – will Cindy discover he killed her parents?

As he confesses to being responsible for Dirk's death, more secrets emerge

Hollyoaks’ Milo Entwistle is arrested for murder next week after he confesses he was responsible for the death of Dirk Savage, causing his web of lies to unravel as the Cunninghams get closer to the truth about his past sins.

As grieving Cindy prepares for husband Dirk’s funeral, Milo is racked with guilt at causing the accidental electrocution of the gentle giant during a fight about the gormless geek’s true identity – Simon Jones, the person driving the car that crashed into and killed Cindy’s parents 14 years ago.

Milo realises to his horror that a discussion with Dirk revealing the Cunningham death bombshell was captured on a camcorder just hours before the Savage patriarch was killed, and he desperately tries to stop Cindy seeing the footage.

Eventually, the Cunninghams’ misguided guardian angel confesses to Cindy and daughter-in-law Liberty that Dirk is dead because of him. DS Roxy arrests the tech whizz and takes him in for questioning. Surely his real name and hidden past will now be uncovered?

Meanwhile, Cindy discovers Milo has a lock-up – will she go exploring and find evidence of what he’s been concealing since trying to make amends to the family he destroyed all those years ago?

Hollyoaks’ summer trailer teased the moment Tom Cunningham learns the truth about his ex-lodger, and showed Cindy trapped in a car being held by a crane begging Milo for mercy… Looks like there’s more drama to come before this plot ends!

