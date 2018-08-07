Accessibility Links

Home
News
Hollyoaks: McQueens do Magaluf – with Richard Arnold! Behind the scenes at Mercedes’ hen party

Hollyoaks: McQueens do Magaluf – with Richard Arnold! Behind the scenes at Mercedes’ hen party

Fun in the sun as the soap goes on location

c4jh

Hollyoaks’ McQueen clan decamp to Magaluf next week to celebrate Mercedes’s upcoming nuptials to old flame Russ Owen, and viewers can expect sun, sea, sex and secrets galore.

Advertisement

The soap went on location in Majorca back in May to film the special episodes which mark Jennifer Metcalfe’s full-time return to the cast after 12 months of maternity leave, and a brief cameo a few weeks back, following the birth of her son Daye with her partner, Geordie Shore star Greg Lake.

Mercy reveals to her shocked relatives she has reconnected with first husband Russ, with Stuart Manning reprising his role after almost a decade away, and the pair are giving it another go. Elsewhere, Nana has a hot holiday romance, Courtney Campbell is reunited with baby daddy Liam Donovan, and Good Morning Britain’s Richard Arnold cameos as himself – something for everyone…

Here’s a look at the McQueens behind the scenes in Magaluf.

c4jh

Diane Langton (Nana), Chelsee Healey (Goldie), Amy Conachan (Courtney), Annie Wallace (Sally), Nadine Mulkerrin (Cleo) and Nicole Barber-Lane (Myra) get ready for fun in the sun.

c4jh

Jennifer Metcalfe as bride-to-be Mercedes with on-screen cousin Nadine Mulkerrin.

c4jh

Stuart Manning and Jen Metcalfe reunite as Russ and Mercedes, over a decade since they’re characters got hitched.

c4jh

Here come the girls – the McQueens (and one Campbell) line up.

c4jh

Nana’s holiday romance with Ronaldio has an unexpected ending…

c4jh

Newcomer David Tag joins the McQueen women as Sylver, but what’s his and cousin Mercy’s secret past?

c4jh

Fizz and frolics with the ladies.

c4jh

Barber-Lane relaxes in between scenes.

Catch Hollyoaks’ special Magaluf episodes on E4 from Friday 10 August, and Channel 4 on Monday 13 August.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Hollyoaks

c4jh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

136127.ae2e0e6f-aa06-4029-a3b8-fdefbc4f489a

Has the sonic screwdriver been stolen in new Doctor Who episode three pictures?

imagenotavailable1

Top Gear’s “tasteless antics” in India prompt demand for apology

imagenotavailable1

Home, The Gunman, The Voices

Spitting Image Queen

Bring back Spitting Image says former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more