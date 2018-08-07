Emmerdale: Ross kills Frank and Megan in car crash drama?

Lives are on the line in Emmerdale next week when estranged couple Frank Clayton and Megan Macey end up in a road crash that sees them trapped in a car when it flips over and lands in a ditch – and local bad boy Ross Barton is to blame!

Since she cheated on Frank with enigmatic man of mystery Graham Foster, Megan has been desperately trying to win back her lover. When she sees he’s keen on snapping a vintage sports car Ross is trying to offload but it’s too expensive, Ms Macey offers to buy it for him as a gesture of how serious she is about reigniting their romance.

“Frank wanting a sports car is classic midlife crisis stuff!” laughs Michael Praed, who plays the ex-con Mr Clayton. “It’s representative of many things Frank isn’t at this point in his life – reckless, masculine, virile, a statement of strength. That’s why he wants it.

“It’s incredibly generous and romantic for Megan to buy it, as Frank is humbled he can’t afford the car himself. He’s giving Megan quite a hard time for being unfaithful when Frank cheated with Charity. Perhaps women are more forgiving of affairs then men – who knows?!”

The pair go for a spin but instead of hurtling towards reconciliation they find themselves heading into a ditch as it becomes apparent something is amiss with the vintage vehicle.

“They drive off but the camera pans down to show something in the car is leaking – the next time we cut back to Frank and Megan they’re upside down! So we don’t know at that point quite what has happened…”

It’s obvious Ross has sold them a dud, and there are sure to be consequences. Unaware of the accident, and of Frank and Megan’s fate, Ross organises a party back in the village – but as his drug use increases, big brother Pete grows more concerned for his sibling’s state of mind and there’s aggro between the boys.

Will Frank and Megan survive the smash? What what was wrong with the car? How will Ross react when he learns about the incident? And what will business partner Cain Dingle think of Ross risking their reputation with his drug-fuelled antics?

