EastEnders: Sharon and Phil’s horror – Dennis kidnapped by violent gang thugs?

EastEnders is lining up high drama for Sharon Mitchell when her son Dennis Rickman disappears next week after a showdown with the violent gang of youths who have invaded Albert Square. Is her child in danger?

Advertisement

After a near-miss with a bag of stolen goods Keanu Taylor found Dennis had stashed in the Arches to impress the gang of older kids he was hanging out with, the young Mr Rickman sees a member of the group, Stix, on Thursday 16 August as stepdad Phil Mitchell takes him to the garage to keep him out of mischief during the holidays.

Cocky Denny winds Stix up, knowing he won’t react while scary Phil is with him. However, the arrogant behaviour comes back to haunt him later on when Phil leaves Dennis on his own to fix his mum’s jewellery box and tells him to lock up at the end of the day – and the gang return and corner the kid.

The action picks up on Friday 17 August, as Dennis realises he’s in terrible danger. Meanwhile, Sharon is angry her husband has left her son alone and races to the garage to check on him. But she’s horrified to find the place is empty and her boy is nowhere to be seen – and all that remains is his discarded jacket in the pit…

Will it be Keanu to the rescue again as he notices the commotion? Can he find Dennis in time before it’s too late?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.