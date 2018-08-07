Coronation Street: Rana and Kate to split after death bombshell?

Coronation Street’s Rana Nazir is grieving next week when her father dies after suffering a stroke, but her romance with Kate Connor is jeopardised after she tells a shocking lie on her parent’s deathbed. Can the relationship survive?

Having been cast out by her traditional family for leaving her husband for a woman, Rana had accepted the situation until her father Hussan Habeeb had a stroke recently and she was forbidden from seeing him.

On Friday 17 August, Kate suggests to her girlfriend she lies to her disapproving parents that they have split up, hoping a harmless bit of deceit allows Rana to at least see her father in hospital. When Billy Mayhew distracts Rana’s mum Saira so the concerned nurse can try and sneak in to see her ailing dad, she’s furious.

Eventually, Saira relents and allows her daughter to visit her father – but as Hussan slips away, the last thing he hears is that Rana has seen the “error of her ways” about her sexuality and he dies squeezing her hand. Not only is Rana left with her grief at losing Hussan, she is also wracked with guilt at lying to him on his deathbed…

What does this mean for Rana’s future with Kate? Their controversial love has already meant Rana has sacrificed having anything to do with her parents, and she’s weathered the scandalous storm her sexuality brought the Habeebs, but could the guilt of the last lie she told tarnish the continuation of the romance she has fought so hard for?

