Coronation Street: Lewis declares his love for Audrey as he prepares to leave prison

Lewis Archer makes another reappearance in Coronation Street next week, albeit from behind bars. But as Audrey Roberts faces her old flame when he begs her to visit him in prison, can he convince her he’s turned over a new leaf?

Lothario Lewis was back for revenge on Gail Rodwell for ruining his life recently when he used fake psychic Rosemary Piper to make his ex believe she was being haunted by dead husband Richard Hillman as part of a scam to con her out of cash.

His plot was exposed and he was thrown in prison, but on Friday 17 August Audrey is stunned to receive a prison visiting order from Mr Archer, and Gail receives £40,000 in her bank account, transferred from the slippery silver fox.

Intrigued as to what he’s up to, Audrey is soon facing across a table from Lewis, complete with his prison regulation yellow tabard. Imploring Aud to forgive him as he’s seen the error of his scheming ways, Lewis points out he has co-operated with the cops and voluntarily given Gail back the money he stole from her to prove he’s changed.

He also engages in flattery and tells Mrs Roberts that she is the love of his life – and that he’s due to be released the following week… Is Lewis spinning yet another line? Are him and the recently-returned Claudia Colby in cahoots again as part of a long-term plan to ruin Audrey, culminating in a climax when he’s back on the cobbles? Or is he telling the truth, and the couple really are going to make a go of it this time?

Something tells us we should remains suspicious about loveable rogue Lewis…

