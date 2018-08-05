Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Phil and Keanu protect Dennis from dangerous gang – see the new pics

Violence erupts in Walford once again?

In the aftermath of EastEnders’ hard-hitting knife attack storyline, Albert Square is terrorised by gangs once again this week as Dennis Rickman gets mixed up with a rowdy crowd of older kids, and there are serious consequences.

On Tuesday 7 August, Keanu Taylor finds a suspicious rucksack which has been hidden in the Arches garage. Rifling inside he finds it’s full of stolen mobile phones, and he quickly clocks young Dennis Rickman is involved, having agreed to hide the bag of hot handsets for a local gang in order to impress them.

As kindly Keanu tries to protect out-of-his-depth Dennis from getting in too deep with the delinquents, the gang rock up at the garage looking for their stash. Keanu issues a warning for them to stay away and leave Denny alone, but no one takes any notice – until Phil Mitchell turns up and scares them off…

But is Phil’s stepson still in danger, despite his threats? Could this lead to another tragic act of violence similar to the one that took the life of teenager Shakil Kazemi, who was fatally stabbed over a stolen bike? Will it be brave Keanu who ends up caught in the crossfire?

