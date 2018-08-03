Accessibility Links

The Spy Who Dumped Me release date, cast, plot and trailer

Find out everything you need to know about the star-studded action comedy

Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me (trailer screenshot, EH)

Expect crazy car chases and a comedy of errors as Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon go on the run from deadly assassins in The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Find out everything you need to know below.

When is The Spy Who Dumped Me released in UK cinemas? 

The film will be released on Wednesday 22nd August 2018.

Is there a trailer? 

There is, and it includes explosions, tasers, shoot-outs and lots of people shouting “Oh my god!”

Who is in the cast?

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon lead the cast as Audrey and Morgan, the double act fleeing the assassins.

Outlander’s Sam Heughan, meanwhile, plays Sebastian – a “suspicious-but-charming British agent”.

Justin Theroux stars as Audrey’s ex-boyfriend and spy Drew, while Gillian Anderson plays Wendy, who McKinnon’s character describes as “the Beyoncé of the government”.

What is going to happen? 

Audrey and Morgan are two 30-year-old best friends in LA who become entangled in an “international conspiracy” when Audrey’s ex-boyfriend arrives at their flat with a bunch of deadly assassins on his tail.

This sparks off a chain of events that takes the girls – pursued by killers and Heughan’s British agent – on a clandestine trip across Europe and a mission to save the world.

The film will be released Wednesday 22nd August 2018

