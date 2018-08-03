EastEnders: Stuart breaks into the Queen Vic – find out what he’s got planned

The Carters are in danger - and they don't even know it…

Stuart Highway’s sinister revenge on the Carters took yet another twist in EastEnders as he got his hands on some stolen keys to the Queen Vic and let himself in under cover of night, menacingly hanging around in the family home without their knowledge.

Halfway was back in the Carter fold having turned his back on his spiteful brother after he finally admitted his cruel attack on Tina 20 years ago.

Manipulating young Dennis Rickman into doing him a favour in tonight’s episode (Friday 3 August), exiled Stu played a trick on the clan by ordering a load of pizzas as a distraction for the kid to sneak in and swipe the keys to his Mick’s beloved boozer.

The chilling ending to this evening’s instalment saw Stuart wait until the family had gone to bed before letting himself in and helping himself to a drink behind the bar. Surveying the Vic with his trademark gruesome glare, he crept upstairs and hovered outside the bedrooms as viewers were left wondering what he had planned…

On Monday 6 August, Mick and co are unnerved by a cryptic note left in the pub for them and realise Stuart must have been in the flat – so it appears their nemesis is playing a long game of intimidation and terror. While Mick and Linda whisk Tina away to Southend for a holiday, not wanting her to know her tormentor broke in, Halfway and Shirley go looking for Stuart – but he’s disappeared.

By Friday 13 August, Tina is back in the Square and discovers Stuart’s stalking, while we see the man himself still plotting from the sidelines… What is his master plan? Will Tina want revenge on the man who tried to kill her? Or will Mick be forced to deal with his misguided childhood mate?

