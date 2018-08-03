Coronation Street exit: Eva leaves Adam behind – 5 things we’ll miss about Ms Price

Eva Price has left Coronation Street for good, following a brief return a week after moving to France with Adam Barlow – but leaving without him in her final episode as he ended their relationship.

The new mum was back in town for the inquest into Aidan Connor’s death in tonight’s double bill (Friday 3 August), but as she tearfully gave evidence in court lover Adam realised how how deeply she still felt for the father of her baby girl Susie and told her to go back to France without him – knowing she was not ready to move on.

Making peace with Aidan’s dad Johnny as they realised neither was to blame for his tragic suicide, Eva bid farewell to sisters Leanne and Toyah Battersby and left Weatherfield as a single mum to Susie.

To mark the end of her seven years on the street, we’ve distilled what we’ll miss the most about the blonde bomshell in our special tribute. It really is the end of an Eva…

The drama

From day one (she arrived on the cobbles having impulsively called off her wedding,), Eva always brought the drama. Doomed romances with the likes of Jason Grimshaw and Nick Tilsley, family secrets such as Leanne Battersby being revealed as her secret half-sister, faking a pregnancy to teach unfaithful Aidan a lesson, the ill-fated plan to pass her baby off as Toyah Battersby’s surrogate’s, and hairy moments such as mum Stella’s cheating fella Karl Munro killing his mistress Sunita, then holding Stel hostage on their wedding day, and gran Gloria’s sugar daddy Eric Babbage dropping in front of her… Actually, where is the line between drama magnet and walking curse?

The diva strops

She wasn’t dubbed ‘Eva the diva’ for nothing. High maintenance, high heels and highly dangerous when provoked, Eva was a princess and a scrapper especially when it came to teaching anyone who crossed her a lesson. Her most famous feud was with Maria Connor, culminating in a ferocious fountain cat fight at Eva’s aborted wedding to Aidan who the maneating stylist had been carrying on with while pretending to be Ms Price’s BFF.

The dad she never knew

You can’t miss something you never had, but it’s a shame Corrie never brought in Eva’s father who was estranged from his daughter having walked out when she was a child. Then again if Catherine Tyldesley ever decides to flounce back through the door Corrie has left open for her character, it’s a storyline that could be explored. The untapped backstory makes us pine for Eva already.

The dancing

As in the ‘last dance’ with Aidan in those moving final scenes between Tyldesley and Shayne Ward, just hours before depression’s grip on Mr Connor proved too tight and he took his own life. Realising Eva’s baby was actually his, but feeling unworthy of being a parent after treating her so badly, Aidan confronted his ex but there were no screaming recriminations, just a poignant, veiled farewell as he asked her to dance one last time and told her how much he loved her – and that she’d be a great mum. It was fitting for Corrie to reference this in Tyldesley’s swan song as Eva tearfully recalled the emotional encounter at the inquest – it was one of the the character’s most indelible moments, showing the depth behind the diva.

The ditzy laugh

Yes it got on your nerves, yes it was sometimes a bit overdone, and let’s not even get into Eva’s overused catchphrase of the word “piggin'” in practically every sentence, but admit it – you’ll miss that trademark high-pitched chortle, described this week by Dev as sounding like “a donkey on drugs”. Won’t you?

