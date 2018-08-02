EastEnders: Stuart arrested for historical abuse crimes – what happens next?

Halfway turned his back on his brother, but he's set to take a terrible revenge…

EastEnders’ Stuart Highway has been arrested for historical assault after another victim reported him for an attack similar to the one Tina Carter endured 20 years ago.

In tonight’s’ episode (Thursday 2 August), Mick’s disturbed childhood friend got a visit from the cops at his flat who slapped the cuffs on and escorted him down to the station for questioning.

Confronted with the news another mate from the Canning Town crew, Dylan Box, had come forward after Tina contacted him for info on Stuart from the old days, the horrid Highway was backed into a corner as tenacious police officers connected the two similar testimonies which began to point to his guilt.

Back at the Vic, Tina pleaded with Halfway to see his bullying big brother’s true colours now Dylan’s statement of being locked in a car boot and threatened to be burnt alive backed up her story, which the police had previously dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

Stuart’s cocky facade he was being set up started to slip, and he was released pending further investigation. An emotional showdown with Halfway back at his flat saw Stu finally confess Tina and Dylan were both telling the truth and he was indeed guilty of the shocking crimes, drugging and scaring his victims into thinking they were going to die.

Playing the emotional blackmail card, Stuart blamed his traumatic childhood with a violent father who he had to protect Halfway from, and going to prison aged 13 after taking the rap for best mate Mick by way of explaining his twisted actions.

The scales fell from Halfway’s eyes, and as Stuart begged forgiveness his sickened sibling abandoned him, declaring he no longer had a brother…

The story continues tomorrow, Friday 3 August, when Halfway returns to the Carters, and next week vengeful Stuart launches a terrifying intimidation campaign as he leaves a cryptic message for the family. What has he got planned? Will Halfway regret turning his back on his brother?

