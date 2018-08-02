EastEnders’ Shakil joins Casualty as new ED nurse Marty

Former EastEnders star Shaheen Jafargholi is joining the cast of BBC medical drama Casualty as new ED nurse Marty, who arrives later this year.

Described as having a razor sharp wit, cocky Marty soon discovers that there’s more to his job than he realised and he’ll need more than a cheeky wink and a clever one-liner to survive life on the wards.

“I am delighted to be joining the cast of Casualty and continuing to work with the BBC,” says the star. “It’s been a whirlwind few weeks, moving to Cardiff where the show is filmed, getting my head into a brand new character and meeting the super lovely and welcoming cast and crew. I have been a fan of the series for years so to get to be a part of it is fantastic.”

The actor will appear alongside fellow ex-Albert Square resident Maddy Hill (Nancy Carter) who recently made her debut as paramedic Ruby Spark.

Jafargholi rose to fame as a child singing sensation on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 and won the part of teenager Shakil Kazemi in EastEnders in 2016. Earlier this year the character was killed off in a controversial knife crime plot which saw Shaki fatally stabbed in a fight with a gang, leaving the community shocked and grieving.

He has already started filming on set and appears on screen late autumn.