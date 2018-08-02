EastEnders: Jay’s new love interest Jessica is a secret prostitute!

EastEnders has revealed Jay Brown’s potential new love interest Jessica’s dark secret – she’s a prostitute and old associate of dodgy Rainie Branning!

Having already teased the newcomer, due to move into Donna Yates’s old room in Jay’s shared house, was hiding something big, all was revealed tonight (Thursday 2 August) when suspicious Billy Mitchell spied the mysterious blonde chatting to Rainie, who she clearly already knew.

Quizzing the ex-junkie on her link to Jessica, Rainie eventually blabbed and Bill confronted the girl back at the house with the knowledge she was a prostitute. Unashamed of her career as a part-time sex worker, Jessica was affronted by Billy’s judgemental attitude and stormed off.

Billy was forced to hide his guilt when Jay later waxed lyrical about how smitten he was with the lovely Jessica, and how supportive and understanding she’d been about his past and the fact he was on the sex register, following a relationship with a girl he didn’t realise was underage. Not having the heart to confess he’d wrecked the romance before it had even begun, Billy lied to Jay she’d been called away on an ’emergency’.

Tomorrow (Friday 3 August) Billy is guilt-ridden at how disappointed Jay is when he realises Jessica won’t be moving in as he had high hopes they would become more than friends. Asking Jessica to lie to Jay and let him down gently, cheeky Jessica charges Billy for the deceit! Will Jay discover what really went on with Jessica? Or is she set to be yet another name on the list of Mr Brown’s doomed romances?

