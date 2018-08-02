EastEnders: Hayley reveals the truth about her baby’s dad to Jean

EastEnders’ Hayley Slater has admitted the father of her unborn child is married to someone she knows and the situation is rather complicated – however, the mouthy mum-to-be didn’t actually name the baby daddy as Alfie Moon in her confession to Jean Walters so the big secret remains safe. For now…

Tonight’s trip to Walford (Thursday 2 August) saw Jean in meddling mode as she placed a secret phone call to Hayley’s mum and started digging about her recent romantic history, wanting to get to the bottom of the ‘who’s the daddy’ mystery.

Luring Hayley to Joanna’s cafe, Jean revealed she’d invited a surprise guest – her baby’s secret dad. For a few minutes it was a case of crossed wires as Hayley panicked her relative really had discovered she’d bedded cousin Kat’s hubby, but she was relieved when a slimy man in a sharp suit arrived: her ex-lover, Dave.

Hayley’s mum told Jean about a married man her daughter had been seeing, believing he was responsible for the bun in the oven she tracked him down and demanded he come to Walford.

As Jean left the pair to talk, Hayley spun a story to dirty Dave about having to get in touch with previous partners as she’d contracted an STD, sending him packing. The expectant mother then put Jean straight and told her Dave was not actually the dad, but stopped short of exposing Alfie simply saying the culprit was: “Some geezer you don’t know – he’s married to a friend with kids. It’s complicated…”

She’s not wrong. Over the next week, Jean begs Hayley to own up to the father insisting he has a right know, while Kat unwittingly creates an awkward situation by asking her cousin to help her build bridges with Alfie so she can speak to her twins on their birthday. How long before everyone knows Hayley’s carrying a mini-Moon?

