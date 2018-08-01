I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 – Which stars are joining the jungle cast?

Danny Dyer, the Chuckle Brothers and Nigel Farage are among the early rumoured campmates for ITV's Australian reality show

With I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on the horizon – gossip and rumours are spreading fast about who might be making an appearance in this year’s jungle contest.

From politicians to soap stars, anybody who’s anybody – and some who aren’t – have been linked to the reality show expected to be fronted by Ant and Dec this winter. Here’s some of the rumoured celebs that have been getting the rumour mill turning so far…

Malique Thompson-Dwyer

Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer plays Prince McQueen on the Channel 4 soap – but might the I’m A Celeb producers have cast him in a new role as a hunk Down Under? The Sun quotes a source as saying: “Jungle producers were keen to snap up a young star with a fresh following to tune into the show.”

Malique wouldn’t be the first Hollyoaks actor to join the show, following in the footsteps of Jamie Lomas, Stuart Manning and Jorgie Porter.

Danny Dyer

With his daughter, Dani, becoming a star in her own right through ITV2’s Love Island, Danny Dyer,40, has seen his public profile rise and rise this summer.

In an appearance on Good Evening Britain, Dyer admitted his love of reality TV shows, leading to speculation that the EastEnder and notorious Cockney hard-man will be one of the next stars to enter the jungle. We’ll just have to wait and see if there’s any Babe Ruth in the story that’s been heading around the tabs in recent days.

Paul and Barry Chuckle

In terms of I’m a Celebrity rumours, the Chuckle brothers have been a name that has done the rounds for several years now. Having had a stint on Celebrity Big Brother maybe the jungle could be the perfect place for the brothers to shine.

Unfortunately for us, Paul, 71, has told The Metro that he and Barry, 74, feel they’re possibly too old for the physical exertion. But who knows? Maybe they could be convinced. Over to you (to me), ITV.

Lucy Fallon

OK! are linking the 22-year-old Corrie star to the jungle and swapping the soap’s cobbled streets for bug-filled sheets. When asked about the possibility of going on the show, she said: “”I like to challenge myself and that’s the most challenging show you can do.”

We wonder how many Bush Tucker trial votes the Platt brat will get from Gail alone.

Olivia Attwood

A return to the public eye for the former Love Island contestant seems almost inevitable. The fiery reality star is never far from social media attention and would almost certainly relish the chance to stir up trouble in the jungle.

Heart Radio suggest that ITV bosses are hoping Attwood will “spice up the show”.

Nigel Farage

He couldn’t, could he? Well, The Express think so. In what would surely be the coup de grâce for the ITV show, Brexit’s champion would inevitably attract most of the attention on the show – how he’d cope is something we’d all love to see. Oh, and it’ll be a challenge alone for him to survive a night with Danny Dyer after that Brexit rant.

What the 2014 Times Briton of the year would stand to gain from entering is a little perplexing, but who wouldn’t like to see him chow down on a kangaroo scrotum? With Farage in the camp, things would be sure to get testy.

Christine McGuinness

As a mum of three and wife to Paddy McGuinness, it’s understandable why the Real Housewives of Cheshire star might be tempted by the jungle: a bit of peace of quiet.

Having recently branched out into reality TV, McGuinness seems determined to get out of her husband’s shadow. And this is one way to do it.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV in November