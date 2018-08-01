Home, I’m Darling review: a superb exploration of gender and nostalgia ★★★★

The wireless is on, the sun is shining, Johnny has just stepped out of the shower and his wife Judy, prettily dressed in an apron over a skirt so wide and bright it must have its own planetary orbit, has taken the top off his egg. They are blissfully happy. Appallingly happy, in fact. It shouldn’t be allowed. He’s up for promotion at work, but why would he want it – why should anything change? – so content and perfect are they. When he comes home, she will hand him a cocktail and dinner will be on the table. He puts on his trilby and strolls out of the front door; she cracks open a MacBook and with a start, we realise this is not the 1950s.

Home, I’m Darling is Laura Wade’s first play since 2010’s Posh: a savage indictment of class and privilege. This time she takes on domestic gender roles and nostalgia, dismantling fourth-wave feminist ideas about choice. What happens when a feminist makes the choice to stay at home? How does devoting one’s life to serving someone else alter our sense of self, as a man or as a woman?

Katherine Parkinson radiates as the brittle Judy, who took voluntary redundancy from her job in finance and taught herself to become a homemaker. Her love of all things Fifties grows into a lifestyle, one in which she and the benign Johnny (an earnest Richard Harrington) eschew mod cons in favour of prim dress, patterned décor, an Austin motorcar, ‘traditional’ values, and a simpler life. Like their fridge, it all looks marvellously, perfectly authentic. But it doesn’t work. Time passes and his eyes begin to wander; their money’s running dry; the close friends they rely upon for company at the annual Jivestock festival would rather jet off on a holiday to Cuba.

Anna Fleischle’s set is beautiful, lurid, loud, and as lovingly detailed as if designed by Judy and Johnny themselves (Judy is proud to point out, more than once, the decoration was all their own). It is pastiche, though, a fetishised, dreamlike version of a Fifties house to suit a way of life that cannot quite be transplanted into the 21st century. Judy’s belligerent mother Sylvia, brilliantly played by Sian Thomas, is endlessly dismayed by the ‘gingham paradise’ in which her daughter has chosen to live: she raised her in a radical feminist commune. A monologue in which she scathingly lists the constraints and hardships of the era Judy treasures so dearly – but, now aged 38, never lived through – is a highlight. On the fears of the older generation, Sylvia says, “My poor mother. Scared of a yogurt.”

It’s one of several funny moments in this production, directed by Tamara Harvey. Parkinson always teeters on the withering and Kathryn Drysdale is dry and deadpan as decidedly undomesticated best friend Fran, whose husband is urging her to leave the job she loves. It’s sharp and witty, the script is polished (if a touch overlong), and plays with time in clever, surprising, ways. But its message is most powerful of all. Three years of forcing themselves to live according to antiquated, codified gender norms make life for Judy and Johnny neither happy nor simple. Understanding themselves and their role in society only according to who they are in marriage leaves both of them confused and closed-off to each other, and it is heartbreaking to witness. For the audience, questions about the role one plays at home, and how it is shaped by gender, will linger long after the curtain falls.