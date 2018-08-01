Emmerdale: Graham leaves as betrayed Joe throws him out – will he be back?

Emmerdale’s Graham Foster has left the village after employer and surrogate son Joe Tate threw him out of Home Farm, unable to forgive the savage attack he launched while drunk and in the grip of an emotional flashback to his wife’s death.

Advertisement

Tonight’s episode (Wednesday 1 August) picked up from the previous day as Graham woke with an almighty hangover and no recollection of his rampage through the village 24 hours earlier. Haunted by visions of his pregnant dead wife Cheryl, teetotal Graham had hit the booze and hit out at loyal friend Joe, leaving him for dead in a field after raining down punches when he tried to bring him back from the brink of destructive self-hatred.

Searching the village when he realised the Home Farm owner hadn’t been home all night, guilt-ridden Graham eventually found injured Joe stumbling back to the village and was horrified to learn what he’d done.

Despite genuine, grovelling apologies, promises it wouldn’t happen again and checking himself into a rehab clinic to sort out his addiction and anger issues, Joe told his butler/bodyguard he felt so betrayed after the attack he couldn’t trust him – with a heavy heart, he threw his father figure out on his ear and told him not to bother returning after rehab…

Is this really the end of Joe and Graham’s complicated but compelling relationship? The pair have been as close as father and son since young Joe saved Graham’s life when he attempted suicide in the aftermath of his wife’s shocking death.

With no official word from Emmerdale about actor Andrew Scarborough’s future on the show, have we really seen the last of Graham?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.