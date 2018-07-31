Hollyoaks: James threatens to expose Harry’s sex worker secret

Will Ste discover what his fiance has been up to behind his back?

Hollyoaks’ Harry Thompson is feeling the pressure next week when his attempt to prove jailed ex-lover James Nightingale is being framed for murder backfires as the lawyer threatens to expose his secret sideline as a prostitute to fiance Ste Hay!

Advertisement

Still visiting incarcerated James behind Ste’s back, Harry is on a mission to gather evidence to exonerate Mr Nightingale and is hoping his groom-to-be doesn’t find out.

But getting close to Harry again is too hard for lovesick James and he decides he can’t see him any more – not realising his old flame has finally unearthed proof that could see him declared innocent.

Harry is heartbroken on visiting day when James refuses to see him, and delivers a note telling him that unless he leaves him alone he’ll expose his secret that he’s been working as a prostitute to all and sundry – including Ste!

Not realising he’s just thrown away what could be his only chance of freedom, has James unwittingly sealed his own fate? Will Harry take no for an answer? And if Ste learnt that not only is his boyfriend sneaking around to spend time with an ex, he’s also been getting paid to sleep with other men, will their wedding be called off?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoakspage for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.