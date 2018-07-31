Accessibility Links

Hollyoaks: Imran punches Ollie as they fight over Brooke

Someone other than Misbah bears the brunt of the teen's temper

Hollyoaks’ troubled teenager Imran Maalik lashes out at best friend Ollie Morgan next week as his anger issues spiral out of control.

Misbah has been the victim of serial physical and psychological abuse from her son for months, but has continually covered up for him and blamed herself for his violent behaviour. Even when daughter Yazz witnessed him throw boiling hot tea over their parent, the distressed doctor did nothing.

Next week, Ollie teases Imran over his crush on new girl Brooke Hathaway, and his mate sees red and punches him – seen by a stunned Misbah. Yazz yet again begs her mother to stop making excuses for her bullying brother and face up to his terrifying temper, but it falls on deaf ears.

However, the consequences of the beating are felt further afield when Imran secures a date with pretty Brooke – could she be in danger from her potential new boyfriend’s scary streak if someone doesn’t warn her about him?

And will Ollie fall further under abuser Buster Smith’s spell when he feels so isolated after falling out with his friend he turns to the predatory football coach?

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

