Emmerdale: Rebecca escapes from Lachlan? Emily Head on her character’s future

Emmerdale fans finally found out what happened to Rebecca White after she disappeared following a showdown with nephew Lachlan when it was revealed last week the teen serial killer is holding her hostage in a remote cabin.

The village believes Bex is staying with a mate in Wales and doesn’t want to be disturbed, and Lucky is threatening her baby son Seb’s safety if his anxious aunt tries to escape so it’s not looking good for the incarcerated heiress.

Next week, Rebecca hatches a secret escape plan and desperately hammers at her chains with a rock, and starts to run out of water – and hope… Knowing time could soon be up, she’s unaware Nicola and Jimmy King, Bob Hope, Laurel Thomas and the kids are on a camping trip nearby. When the kids investigate strange noises at the shack and little Angelica pushes open the door, will they discover their neighbour in captivity, thus exposing Lachlan’s evil deeds?

Emily Head, who plays Rebecca, spoke to RadioTimes.com about the race against time to save Rebecca…

Now she knows what he’s capable of, is Rebecca scared Lachlan will kill her?

Somehow Rebecca is able to talk to him and remind Lachlan they are still family, which convinces him to keep her alive. She makes him believe he can open up and make her understand everything, so he keeps her tied up but hasn’t killed her yet. Rebecca is intelligent and knows the words to use.

Does she have a plan?

Her ultimate plan is survival. She has asked he let her go and promised to escape with Seb and leave, not telling anyone what’s happened and to basically forget Lachlan ever existed – as long as it means being with her son. But she wants to escape as she is driven by the thought of seeing Seb again.

What is her memory like when she’s in the shack?

Her executive dysfunction syndrome from the accident hasn’t gone away, so there are days when she wakes and struggles to remember why she’s there. She leaves notes for herself. If Rebecca were to escape I don’t know how much of the experience she’d be able to remember because of her condition. Plus Lachlan has hit her over the head again, which isn’t helpful…

Could she ever forgive Lachlan for the things he’s done?

He’s killed half her family – that’s a pretty big ask! There is still a part of her that sees a scared young man, the nephew she loves – she knows he never wanted to kill her, but he’s turned into something she no longer recognises.

Is this Rebecca’s darkest time yet?

Definitely. If you put anyone in isolation going enough, they become weaker. Underneath it all she is very strong, there’s a reason she fights to escape and is beating away at her chains with a rock she finds on the fireplace. There is a strength and resilience to her, but you certainly see times where it looks like she’s given up. But then a new surge of adrenaline comes when she thinks about Seb – that’s her motivation to carry on.

What were the hostage scenes like to film?

Pretty full on! Lachlan is quite rough with her but she doesn’t really fight back as she’s terrified of what he might do, and her survival instinct tells her being subdued is a better option. Being chained to a post was the strangest feeling. Tom (Atkinson, aka Lachlan) is so lovely and between scenes we’re joking and messing around, so it’s never too heavy to shake off.

If she survives this, would you like Rebecca to have a hand in Lachlan’s downfall?

I hadn’t thought of that, but yes, definitely! There needs to be some kind of payback, so her being part of his inevitable downfall would be a good way of putting a full-stop at the end of it all as opposed to leaving it open. I mean he can’t keep doing this forever, can he? There’ll be no one left!

