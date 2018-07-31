Accessibility Links

Home
News
Emmerdale: Debbie’s agony as Sarah has heart transplant – will she survive?

Emmerdale: Debbie’s agony as Sarah has heart transplant – will she survive?

The Dingles pray Sarah pulls through her life-saving operation

itvjh

There are mixed emotions for Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale next week when dying daughter Sarah Sugden prepares for a heart transplant – but with the teenager’s health more fragile than ever, will she survive the trauma of the operation before she can even think about the long road to recovery?

Advertisement

Sarah has been kept in hospital since being diagnosed with chronic heart failure, the vital organ having been weakened by chemotherapy for previous brave battle with cancer. Doctors have warned if a match for a new heart is not found soon she could die – but as her heart is so weak, the procedure itself could kill her.

Next week, Debbie meets Dom, an ill child on Sarah’s ward she has befriended, and has to comfort a distressed Sarah when the lad collapses. As the reality of her daughter’s own condition hits home when Dom takes a turn for the worst, Debbie confides her fears for her little girl’s future in boyfriend Joe Tate.

itvjh

The cardiologist then tells Debbie they have a new heart and need to operate on Sarah as soon as possible. Unable to shake the possibility the life-or-death surgery could end in tragedy, but not able to risk letting her live longer without the procedure, Debbie struggles to stay strong as Sarah is whisked off to theatre.

itvjh

Will the operation go to plan? If she survives, could there be a chance the new heart is rejected? After almost losing her daughter countless times, is there light at the end of the tunnel for devastated Debbie?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated  Emmerdale page  for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

itvjh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

112374

BBC director-general refuses to apologise to Cliff Richard for coverage of raid on his home

imagenotavailable1

Films on TV today, Saturday 14 April

imagenotavailable1

Effy, Cassie and Cook return in brand new Skins trailer

139959.812793ca-f6a2-46cf-be1d-55b256caa53f

BBC suspends Richard Branson's son's production company for failings in Reggie Yates doc

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more