Accessibility Links

Home
News
Emmerdale: Amelia’s kidnapper Beth returns!

Emmerdale: Amelia’s kidnapper Beth returns!

All hell breaks loose when she arrives in the village

itvjh

Troubled Amelia Spencer tracks down her kidnapper Beth in next week’s Emmerdale, and the vengeful abductor ends up coming to the village much to the horror of the little girl’s family.

Advertisement

The Spencers faced a dark time when Amelia went missing recently, and discovered she had been groomed and manipulated by a woman called Beth who convinced the girl to go into hiding with her as part of a plan to secretly frame her biological dad Daz, who Beth blamed for murdering her father in an army training exercise years before.

Despite Daz explaining the death was a terrible accident, Beth was driven by revenge and had targeted Amelia in online chatrooms for weeks prior to persuading her to run away from her relatives and stay hidden with her just a few miles away.

itvjh

Suspicion fell on Daz being behind the disappearance thanks to Beth’s careful scheming, but the truth soon emerged when he found Amelia and Beth was arrested, with her true intentions being revealed to the police.

But brainwashed Amelia refused to believe she had been used by Beth and appeared to side with her rather than her own family, believing her kidnapper’s twisted version of events.

itvjh

Next week, Amelia runs off again and tracks down Beth, despite police putting a restraining order in place, but family friend Harriet Finch is in hot pursuit. Amelia is heartbroken when Beth rejects her but Beth is soon in the village where she has a dramatic showdown with the Spencer clan.

What does Beth want with Daz now? Does she have another sinister revenge plot in mind? Will she manipulate unsuspecting Amelia again?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated  Emmerdale page  for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

itvjh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

134777.c91f38ff-a7fa-41c6-9009-65ac94249659

12 must-see theatre shows starring David Tennant, Damian Lewis and Andrew Scott

(BBC)

Everything you need to know about Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars

113153

The Bodyguard review: Beverley Knight’s power ballads practically lift the roof off ★★★

imagenotavailable1

Armando Iannucci on The Thick of It, Steve Coogan and (not) living the American dream

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more