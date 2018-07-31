Emmerdale: Amelia’s kidnapper Beth returns!

Troubled Amelia Spencer tracks down her kidnapper Beth in next week’s Emmerdale, and the vengeful abductor ends up coming to the village much to the horror of the little girl’s family.

The Spencers faced a dark time when Amelia went missing recently, and discovered she had been groomed and manipulated by a woman called Beth who convinced the girl to go into hiding with her as part of a plan to secretly frame her biological dad Daz, who Beth blamed for murdering her father in an army training exercise years before.

Despite Daz explaining the death was a terrible accident, Beth was driven by revenge and had targeted Amelia in online chatrooms for weeks prior to persuading her to run away from her relatives and stay hidden with her just a few miles away.

Suspicion fell on Daz being behind the disappearance thanks to Beth’s careful scheming, but the truth soon emerged when he found Amelia and Beth was arrested, with her true intentions being revealed to the police.

But brainwashed Amelia refused to believe she had been used by Beth and appeared to side with her rather than her own family, believing her kidnapper’s twisted version of events.

Next week, Amelia runs off again and tracks down Beth, despite police putting a restraining order in place, but family friend Harriet Finch is in hot pursuit. Amelia is heartbroken when Beth rejects her but Beth is soon in the village where she has a dramatic showdown with the Spencer clan.

What does Beth want with Daz now? Does she have another sinister revenge plot in mind? Will she manipulate unsuspecting Amelia again?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.