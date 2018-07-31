EastEnders: Hayley leaves as Kat demands answers from Alfie

EastEnders’ Hayley Slater is forced to flee Walford next week believing cousin Kat Moon knows she’s pregnant with her estranged husband Alfie’s baby – but has the gobby wannabe cabbie jumped the gun, or is the secret finally out?

Having confided her concealed pregnancy to Jean Walters, guilty Hayley has avoided going so far as to reveal Alfie is her baby daddy following an ill-advised one-night stand when she was staying with him and Kat in Spain, and said nothing about being with child to the rest of her rowdy relatives.

On Monday 6 August, Kat unnerves Hayley when she asks if she’s heard from Alfie recently. Panicking someone’s let the cat out of the bag to Kat, Hayley breathes a sigh of relief when Mrs Moon simply explains she wants to speak to twins Bert and Ernie on their upcoming birthdays, but Alfie still won’t let her anywhere near the kids following the accidental scalding incident.

Hayley agrees to help Kat get some access on her sons’ special day and secretly calls Alfie with a stark ultimatum… Is she threatening to expose the truth about their baby bump to Kat unless he puts the boys on the blower, potentially threatening the custody arrangements?

Later that day, Hayley fears the worst when Jean asks her what she’s done to upset Kat, who is suddenly an emotional wreck after receiving a phone call… Terrified Kat has spoken to Alfie and discovered their saucy secret, Hayley begs Jean help her pack her bags – she’s leaving!

Has Alfie got in touch with Kat and told her everything? If Kat knows her ex has fathered a child with her cousin, will she be after her blood – especially as they’ve started to bond recently? Can Jean stop Hayley escaping the Square for good? Or is there something else going on?

