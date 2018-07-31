Coronation Street: Aidan sends a message to Alya from beyond the grave…

Aidan Connor makes a surprise appearance in Coronation Street next week which gives Alya Nazir food for thought as his words from beyond the grave leave a huge impact – could it change the state of play for the future of Underworld?

On Friday 10 August, Sarah Platt hands her boss a DVD that’s been delivered to the factory containing an interview with the late Mr Connor, who tragically made the decision to end his own life in May of this year having privately battled depression. Explaining a student who’d discussed Aidan being a kidney donor for sister Carla on film dropped it in, Alya settles down to watch it.

Seeing and hearing Aidan again proves to be an understandably emotional experience for the factory boss, who has clashed with the Connor family over the late businessman’s will which shocked everyone by declaring Alya should inherit the Underworld empire and not the surviving members of his clan.

Losing the family business caused Carla, sister Kate and cousin Michelle to try and dupe Ms Nazir out of what was rightfully hers, leading to a huge clash that saw Alya eventually threaten legal action as she took control of the knicker-stitching goldmine.

After a bumpy start, the former boss’s PA is making a success of running the firm – with Sarah noting Aidan would’ve been proud of her. However, confronted with Aidan talking on film as he discusses saving his big sister’s life, Alya realises just how much his family meant to him.

Will she have second thoughts about seizing his legacy away from the Connors? Would Aidan really have wanted his family ousted from Underworld? What will Alya do next as the factory’s fate reaches another crossroads?

