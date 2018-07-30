Neighbours: Leo admits his feelings for Terese – see their first kiss!

Neighbours’ Leo Tanaka can’t contain his feelings for Terese Willis a moment longer and finally admits his amorous attraction next week – leading to the couple’s first kiss! But is everything as it seems?

Furious when she finds out ex-lover Paul Robinson has been using his son to pull the strings in order to manipulate her into falling for him again, Terese rails at the Ramsay Street rogue and tells him she won’t be treated like some kind of prize.

Leo panics Mrs Willis will be angry with him too, but when Terese doesn’t apportion any blame at the lovestruck Tanaka and they share an intimate moment she doesn’t realise she’s only strengthening his forbidden feelings for her.

There are crossed wires as she gets the wrong end of the stick about having a secret admirer and mistakenly thinks it could be stepson Ned Willis – so on Friday 10 August Leo is forced to come clean and tell Terese he fancies her!

As the hotel boss reels in shock and Paul walks in on the bombshell, there’s a kiss between the couple – is it for real, or just another of Leo’s lusty fantasies? Could father and son be set to do battle for Terese’s affections?

