Who are the couples on Love Island 2018?

Here's who'll be battling it out for that £50K prize (we jest of course - there's only one winning couple here - meet them and the other three runners-up...)

The Love Island final is here – and as we face the prospect of our last 90 minutes of sun-kissed reality goodness for another year, here are the couples who’ll be gracing the farewell episode and vying for that £50K prize money (even though, we all know there’s only going to be one winner)…

Dani and Jack

After a HIDEOUS turn that saw Dani being shown some very misleading footage of Jack in the villa, things looked rather rocky for Love Island’s favourite couple. But aside from one other minor mis-step thanks to a lying lie detector test, it’s all been pretty rosy since then. Even Dani’s dad Danny Dyer approves of the pair’s plans to move in together once they’re back in the real world and anything other than a win for these two would be a major upset.

Megan and Wes

When Megan and new Alex were voted one of the least popular couples by viewers, it was down to singleton Wes to choose one of the girls to recouple with.

It didn’t really come as a shock that he stole Megan back – again – from Alex, and the pair were back together. However what was shocking was the speed Megan walked away from Alex, with barely a backwards glance… But it proved to be the right choice (for now at least) – the pair are in the final and seem equally lovestruck.

Josh and Kaz

Josh may not be quite ready for a baby but since his visit to Casa Amor and that (rather brutal) dumping of Georgia, he’s only had eyes for Kaz. And after a recent romantic date, they even exchanged the L word…

After being let down in the villa by both Wes and Jack, Laura is hoping she’s finally found her Prince Charming in the shape of model, Instagram star and Britney snogger extraordinaire Paul. And so far things seem to be going rather well…

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2