Hollyoaks: Glenn shoots Kim thinking she’s Grace’s secret lover – will she survive?

Glenn Donovan’s obsession with ex-lover Grace Black led to tragedy in Hollyoaks when the jealous gangster shot Kim Butterfield, mistakenly believing she is the mystery woman his old flame has moved on with. Has he killed her?

After Kim learnt girlfriend Farrah Maalik had cheated on her with Grace, tonight’s E4 episode (Monday 30 July) followed the fallout of the revelation and saw the couple in crisis. Kim was heartbroken to discover while she was locked in the school basement for the night recently, fearing for her life, her other half was doing the dirty with the blonde businesswoman.

Kim angrily confronted Grace, but Glenn got the wrong idea as he spied on their cosy chat and thought Ms Butterfield was his love rival, not realising he’d got the wrong girl.

Surprisingly, Grace managed to get Kim to give Farrah another chance insisting they belong together, so the troubled former nurse rushed over to the pub to announce all was forgiven.

Unfortunately, the moment was cut cruelly short when Glenn took aim from his hiding place behind the tress and pulled the trigger on a pistol – shooting a shocked Kim!

Is Kim dead? How can Farrah and Grace cope with the guilt that they put the innocent individual in the line of fire thanks to their fling?

