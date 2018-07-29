EastEnders: Kat discovers Hayley’s pregnancy after crash horror?

Hayley fears for her baby's life when she ends up in hospital

Hayley Slater’s secret pregnancy by cousin Kat Moon’s husband Alfie is on the verge of being exposed in EastEnders this coming week following an accident that results in a visit to hospital.

On Tuesday 31 July, Hayley injures herself when she has an accident on the scooter Kat recently bought to try and learn the knowledge so she can qualify as a cab driver.

Feeling guilty, despite the fact it’s a minor incident, Kat insists she takes her to hospital so she can get checked out, but hard-faced Hayley is desperate to preserve her secret about having a bun in the over and doesn’t want her cousin around in case doctors reveal her news.

Waiting at the hospital, Hayley tries to get Kat to leave – but is her Spanish one-night stand with Alfie about to be exposed? Or if Kat does learn she’s having a bubba will Hayley be forced to lie about who the daddy is?

Surely it can’t be much longer before Kat knows Hayley’s big news…

