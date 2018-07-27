When is the new series of Celebrity Big Brother on TV?

Everything you need to know about the "eye of the storm" season of CBB

Celebrity Big Brother is returning to our screens for a 22nd series this August.

Find out everything you need to know about the new series of CBB below.

When and where is Celebrity Big Brother 2018 on TV?

No release date has been confirmed as yet – but we know that it will be August, and likely early August at that, when it returns to Channel 5. Coincidentally, right after Love Island comes to an end…

What’s the theme?

Celebrity Big Brother has had it’s fair share of controversial housemates down the years, but the summer 2018 show’s “eye of the storm” theme promises to go one step further, recruiting only stars who have been caught up in their own personal “media storms”. In other words, it’s set to be a turbulent one.

Who’s presenting?

Emma Willis will be back at the helm, with Rylan Clark-Neal set to return as the host of even more risqué spin-off show Bit on the Side.

Is there a trailer?

Not quite – but Channel 5 did release a brief clip to show off the brand new Big Brother eye, which is seen amidst some stormy visuals. Check it out below.

Who are the new contestants?

Channel 5 are keeping mum about the latest batch of celebs for now, but there is plenty of speculation out there on the world wide web already.

Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas, ex-Blue Peter presenter John Leslie, Samantha Markle (Meghan’s half-sister) and Human Ken Doll Rodrigo Alves are among those hotly tipped to compete in the series in August. Find out everything we know about the rumoured contestants here.

What is new this time around?

Well, the eye for starters – plus, the decision to include only housemates who have weathered their own personal media storms. That is to say, probably particularly volatile people, who have courted controversy in the past. The above celebs check out, then…

“All of the celebrity names entering the house will have been caught up in their own media storm,” Channel 5 tell us. “And now, the celebrities are once again putting themselves in the public eye and this time they have a lot to prove”. Sounds about right.

Something else that’s new is that the show is getting a brand new Creative Director. Paul Osborne rejoins the show after previously working on Big Brother. He’s worked on several series of the show, from being a taskmaster for series one in 2000 and as executive producer of Big Brother 7 (the infamous Nikki Grahame series).

Paul said: “Big Brother is part of my DNA, so returning to my roots was a no-brainer.

“This year all the celebrity housemates have a unique shared experience, they’ve all weathered their own media storms. Under Big Brother’s eye their stories will be once again firmly in the spotlight and in the national conversation. This summer’s Celebrity Big Brother, like the new eye, is set to be electric.”

Also coming back to the show is Tamsin Dodgson, who is reprising her role as executive editor after debuting on CBB in January.

