When is Line of Duty back on TV?

Everything you need to know about the fifth series of the police corruption thriller

Line of Duty is coming back to our screens for a hotly anticipated fifth series about police anti-corruption unit AC-12.

Jed Mercurio’s acclaimed thriller is lauded by viewers for the intricacy of its plot and its nail-biting interview scenes.

Here’s everything you need to know about series five…

When is Line of Duty series five on TV?

Line of Duty will begin filming later this year and is expected to air in 2019.

What will happen in the new series? 

The end of series four saw Line of Duty’s network of “bent coppers” revealed itself to be even larger and more complex than AC-12 could have imagined, and they realised they had only scratched the surface of police corruption.

We don’t know very much about the fifth series, except that star Martin Compston teased that the script is “immense” and Mercurio said the new episodes feel like “very fresh territory”.

He revealed: “There are things we haven’t done before, characters we haven’t seen before and that I think’s part of the construction of the series.”

Who will star in series five?

Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston are expected to reprise their roles as the officers of AC-12.

Line of Duty usually has a guest star as the focus of each investigation – previous series have seen Keeley Hawes and Thandie Newton among those to come under scrutiny – but season five’s casting is yet to be announced.

Will there be a sixth series?

Yes, Line of Duty has already been commissioned for a sixth instalment.

What else has Jed Mercurio been working on?

Mercurio has been busy writing Bodyguard – another BBC1 drama featuring his Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes.

Is there a trailer for Line of Duty series five? 

Not yet, watch this space…

Line of Duty will return to BBC1 in 2019

