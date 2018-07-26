Accessibility Links

Home
News
The Replacement viewers had lots to say after that “confusing” finale

The Replacement viewers had lots to say after that “confusing” finale

The twisty BBC1 thriller left many viewers frustrated as it reached its conclusion

132684.ec7ee653-00c5-4edd-8f17-539a7b58d7ad

Tuesday night saw the final episode of shocking BBC thriller The Replacement, where Morven Christie’s Ellen finally took on rival Paula (Vicky McClure) in a story thick with twists and turns.

Advertisement

However, many viewers have described themselves as “disappointed” with how the series ended, citing sometimes unbelievable plot turns and confusing resolutions that left them scratching their heads.

For the most part, viewers were just confused about the series’ ending, which involved a mix of hotwired airbags, unexplained arrests and sort-of A-Team shenanigans that left fans at home reeling.

Still, not to worry – we sat down with the show’s writer Joe Ahearne to clear up a few of these mysteries, and he helped shed light on exactly what happened between Paula and Ellen as well as revealing a different ending that might have appeared instead.

And who knows? Maybe now that we’ve all had a good sleep or another watch on iPlayer, it might be a little clearer exactly what happened. Fingers crossed.

Advertisement

You can read our full interview with The Replacement creator and writer Joe Ahearne below.

7 unanswered questions about The Replacement – explained by the show’s writer

132619.39204f28-4c84-44c7-b5b6-f6ab3ad96802

Tags

All about The Replacement

131570.9590e260-ca73-431d-b0f7-b0249607bd14
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

132289.64c8c25e-9e58-48e6-b7e5-c4c79a88daa2

Exclusive Line of Duty won’t be 'dumbed down' when it moves to BBC1

132336.0cdef33f-6cf7-498c-b13b-5bba1ab27ad3

The creator of Line of Duty already knows how the drama will end

130784.ca823fda-2c7a-4162-9222-f9e2d01a45fc

preview BBC drama The Replacement mines the horror of… maternity leave

131598.a5a249bc-41e6-4dd8-a141-e3a91e56fca4

Vicky McClure terrified Twitter in The Replacement

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more