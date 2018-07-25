Accessibility Links

Rob Delaney confirms Catastrophe series four guest stars

Broadchurch actress Julie Hesmondhalgh and Sex and the City’s Chris Noth join the cast

Julie Hesmondhalgh, Chris Noth (Getty, EH)

Catastrophe co-creator and star Rob Delaney has confirmed the list of guest actors who will be joining him and Sharon Horgan on their journey of domesticated bliss – sort of – for series four of the hit comedy.

Following various reports of new casting in recent weeks, Delaney confirmed that Broadchurch star Julie Hesmondhalgh and Sex and the City’s Chris Noth will feature in the new episodes, alongside Michaela Watkins (Casual), comedian David Alan Grier, Nat Faxon (Friends from College) and Brian Gleeson (Love/Hate).

Watkins is set to play Rob Delaney’s sister in the Channel 4 show, but details of the rest of the new roles have not yet been announced.

Catastrophe series four is expected to cover the reality of sex in long-term relationships, as well as bid a final farewell to Carrie Fisher, who played Delaney’s mother in the show and who died after filming series three.

Series four of Catastrophe will air later this year on Channel 4.

