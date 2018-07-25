Who are the couples on Love Island 2018?

These are all the latest couples currently in the Love Island villa

The last week of Love Island is here – and the confirmed couples heading into the live final are here.

These are the couples that have stuck it on in the villa, got grafting and made it to week eight of the ITV2 show.

Here are all the couples that are currently paired up on the ITV2 show:

Alexandra and Alex

At a recoupling ceremony, new girl Alexandra had a tough choice to make: would she pick Dr Alex, Idris Virgo or Kieran Nicholls a to pair up with?

After some deliberation, she finally chose Alex – dumping both Kieran and Idris from the villa immediately.

Dani and Jack

After a HIDEOUS turn that saw Dani being shown some very misleading footage of Jack in the villa, everything for Love Island’s favourite couple looked rather rocky.

However, thank goodness, Dani and Jack decided to recouple with one another and even had a kiss at the recoupling ceremony. Everyone: BREATHE.

When Laura entered the villa, both Jack Fowler and Dr Alex had their sights set on her. After an illicit snog on the daybeds, it was during a recoupling that Jack chose Laura to pair up with. Not just awkward because Alex had been cracking on with her too, but also because he had swapped one blonde Laura in the villa for another…

Megan and Wes

Yep, you did read that correctly. When Megan and new Alex were voted one of the least popular couples by viewers, it was down to singleton Wes to choose one of the girls to recouple with.

It didn’t really come as a shock that he stole Megan back – again – from Alex, and the pair were back together. Again. However what was shocking was the speed Megan walked away from Alex, with barely a backwards glance…

Josh and Kaz

If Josh looks a little, um, sheepish in this picture, it’s not hard to realise why. Not sure about what to do, he decided to recouple up with Kaz and bring her back to the villa. To make himself feel better, he explained, he hoped that Georgia had done the same thing and had also recoupled with a new boy.

But there was no such luck. Georgia had stayed loyal to him and looked pretty heartbroken when Josh – who she she said she had feelings for – came back with a new partner.

After being let down in the villa by both Wes and Jack, Laura is hoping she’s finally found her Prince Charming in the shape of model, Instagram star and Britney snogger extraordinaire Paul.

Who’s currently single on Love Island?

Currently, there aren’t any single islanders in the villa – and now we’re into the last week, there won’t be any more bombshells heading into Love Island. Well, apart from the parents of course…

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2